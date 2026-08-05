Compass (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert Reffkin Sells 23,456 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $274,435.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,757,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,765,651.60. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Compass Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,006,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,921,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.60 and a beta of 2.36. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. Compass had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Compass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and strong operating results: Compass reported $92 million in GAAP net income, $363 million in adjusted EBITDA and $191 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter. Revenue rose 14% year over year to $4.31 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.11 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.11 surpassed the $0.08 consensus estimate. Compass, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Compass reported $92 million in GAAP net income, $363 million in adjusted EBITDA and $191 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter. Revenue rose 14% year over year to $4.31 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.11 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.11 surpassed the $0.08 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Cost synergies were achieved ahead of schedule: The company completed its entire $300 million Year 1 net cost-synergy target five months ahead of plan and said it is pacing toward approximately $330 million in Year 1 synergies. The savings are supporting margins and earnings despite a difficult housing market. Compass Shares Jump on Cost Savings, Transaction Growth

The company completed its entire $300 million Year 1 net cost-synergy target five months ahead of plan and said it is pacing toward approximately $330 million in Year 1 synergies. The savings are supporting margins and earnings despite a difficult housing market. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat third-quarter outlook: Compass forecast third-quarter revenue of roughly $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion, above the approximately $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also cited transaction growth and broad strength across the business. Compass Targets Third-Quarter Revenue and Synergies

Compass forecast third-quarter revenue of roughly $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion, above the approximately $3.7 billion analyst consensus. Management also cited transaction growth and broad strength across the business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher but remain cautious: Wells Fargo raised its target to $13 from $12 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. Goldman Sachs lifted its target to $12 from $10.50 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating limited upside at recent levels.

Wells Fargo raised its target to $13 from $12 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. Goldman Sachs lifted its target to $12 from $10.50 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating limited upside at recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Portal strategy could provide a longer-term catalyst: CEO Robert Reffkin outlined ambitions to build a listings portal around Compass’s inventory. The strategy may improve consumer reach and monetization over time, but it is not yet a material near-term earnings driver. Compass CEO Discusses Portal Ambitions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Compass from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Compass from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COMP

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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