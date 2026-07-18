Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.1538.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Compass Pathways from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,013 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $6,926,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $6,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Compass Pathways Stock Down 0.6%

CMPS opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Compass Pathways has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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