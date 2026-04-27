Compass Therapeutics' (CMPX) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 498.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.11.

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Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,054,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,901 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 98,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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