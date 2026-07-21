Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPX. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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