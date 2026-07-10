CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 2.5% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO - Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 1,642,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,030,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

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CompoSecure Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,827,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,590,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,716,000 after buying an additional 2,803,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,077,000 after buying an additional 1,813,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,862,632 shares of the company's stock worth $55,192,000 after buying an additional 1,211,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $14,111,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure's offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company's product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

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