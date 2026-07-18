Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.38. Compugen shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 154,774 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compugen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Compugen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Compugen from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Trading Up 1.7%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 47.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 51.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,256 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company's stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

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