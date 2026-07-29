Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $15.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 38,009 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.43.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Holding Companies

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 13,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $185,359.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 122,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,604.43. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88,708 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bristlecone Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company's stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc NASDAQ: CHCI is a diversified holding company that, through its primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the design, construction and operation of fiber optic network systems in the United States. The company delivers high-capacity connectivity solutions to broadband service providers, including dark fiber leasing, wavelength services, transport and last-mile connectivity. By partnering with carriers, cable operators and municipal entities, Comstock leverages its network infrastructure to support residential, commercial and institutional customers requiring scalable, reliable bandwidth.

Following the divestiture of its homebuilding division in 2013, Comstock has concentrated its capital and resources on expanding its fiber network footprint into select regional markets.

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