Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 323,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,392,352 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 407,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 351,318 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation NASDAQ: CMTL, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading global provider of advanced communications solutions. The company designs, develops, and deploys equipment, systems, and services that enable secure and reliable transmission of voice, video, and data. Over its history, Comtech has built a reputation for innovation across satellite communications, wireless data systems, and public safety networks, serving both commercial and government customers worldwide.

Comtech operates through two primary business segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions.

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