Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.00.

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Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 13,823,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,583. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Conagra Brands to $14 from $13, signaling slightly improved expectations even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on Conagra Brands to $14 from $13, signaling slightly improved expectations even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Conagra beat fiscal Q4 earnings estimates and reported revenue growth of 3.6% year over year, showing the business is still generating sales momentum despite margin pressure. Zacks

Conagra beat fiscal Q4 earnings estimates and reported revenue growth of 3.6% year over year, showing the business is still generating sales momentum despite margin pressure. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a “margin reset” strategy for fiscal 2027 focused on restoring profitability, improving supply chain efficiency, and simplifying the portfolio, which could support a longer-term turnaround. Zacks

Management outlined a “margin reset” strategy for fiscal 2027 focused on restoring profitability, improving supply chain efficiency, and simplifying the portfolio, which could support a longer-term turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the dividend cut as a constructive move because it frees up roughly $335 million a year for debt reduction and brand investment, potentially strengthening the company’s balance sheet. MarketBeat

Some investors view the dividend cut as a constructive move because it frees up roughly $335 million a year for debt reduction and brand investment, potentially strengthening the company’s balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Conagra’s new dividend of $0.175 per quarter still supports a meaningful yield, but the payout was cut sharply, so income-focused investors are likely to view it cautiously. PR Newswire

Conagra’s new dividend of $0.175 per quarter still supports a meaningful yield, but the payout was cut sharply, so income-focused investors are likely to view it cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage remain split: some see the stock as undervalued after the reset, while others point to weaker guidance and margin strain as evidence that the turnaround will take time. Yahoo Finance

Analysts and media coverage remain split: some see the stock as undervalued after the reset, while others point to weaker guidance and margin strain as evidence that the turnaround will take time. Negative Sentiment: Conagra’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.50 came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that profit pressure will continue in the near term. Reuters

Conagra’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.50 came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that profit pressure will continue in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company also cut its dividend in half and reported a quarterly loss, which hurt sentiment and raised questions about near-term earnings quality and cash flow pressure. WSJ

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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