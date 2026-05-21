Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CON. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.7%

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 7.97%.Concentra Group Holdings Parent's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentra Group Holdings Parent news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 893,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,336,375. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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