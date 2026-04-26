Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 553,118 shares of the company's stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $24.68.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 7.69%.The company had revenue of $539.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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