Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. NASDAQ: PEP. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in PepsiCo stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

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PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PEP opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,281,854 shares of the company's stock worth $16,015,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,406,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 987,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,283,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,444,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,777,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,817,684 shares of the company's stock worth $1,600,114,000 after acquiring an additional 549,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $4,053,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,435,988.85. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad purchased 184,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.28 per share, for a total transaction of $23,686,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 433,009 shares in the company, valued at $55,546,394.52. This represents a 74.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Top PepsiCo Stories

Investors following PEP have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo India plans to invest ₹868 crore in a food-manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The project could expand local production capacity and support growth in the region. Article: PepsiCo India to invest Rs 868 crore in Tamil Nadu

PepsiCo India plans to invest ₹868 crore in a food-manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The project could expand local production capacity and support growth in the region. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas reportedly raised its price target on PEP to $160, signaling a more favorable analyst view, though a target change does not guarantee a stock move. Article: BNP Paribas lifts price target

BNP Paribas reportedly raised its price target on PEP to $160, signaling a more favorable analyst view, though a target change does not guarantee a stock move. Negative Sentiment: Other investor commentary characterizes PepsiCo as facing a rough patch, with its growth outlook still a concern despite a more attractive valuation. These are opinion pieces, but they underscore uncertainty about the turnaround. Article: 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in November

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company whose products include soft drinks, sports drinks, snacks and packaged foods. Its brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Quaker. The company's business spans the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of beverages and convenient foods. Its products reach consumers through retail stores, restaurants, food-service providers and other sales channels. Formed in 1965 through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, New York, and serves consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

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