Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ: MDLZ. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Mondelez International stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney NYSE: DIS on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Mondelez International's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mondelez International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, CEO Dirk Van de Put sold 20,899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,421,758.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,326,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,240,978.64. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,570 shares of company stock worth $17,333,240. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacking company that makes and markets products including biscuits, chocolate, candy and gum. Its brands include Oreo, Ritz, LU, Cadbury, Milka, Toblerone and Sour Patch Kids. The company sells its products in markets around the world, with operations spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its business includes developing, manufacturing and distributing branded snacks through retail and other sales channels. Mondelez International was established in 2012 when Kraft Foods separated its North American grocery business from its global snacks business.

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