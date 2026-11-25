Representative Harriet M. Hageman (Republican-Wyoming) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on November 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on September 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT > IRA" account.

Representative Harriet M. Hageman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 10/20/2026.

on 10/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific NYSE: UNP on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola NYSE: KO on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. NYSE: MRK on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Snowflake NYSE: SNOW on 10/14/2026.

on 10/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NYSE: LYB on 10/14/2026.

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Shopify Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SHOP opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.65. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $180.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Shopify had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Thirty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are a few of the latest stories about SHOP:

Positive Sentiment: A new OnTrac tracking integration adds carrier tracking to Shopify’s merchant and consumer experiences ahead of the holidays, potentially making shipping updates and delivery estimates clearer. OnTrac Launches Tracking Integration with Shopify Ahead of the Holidays

A new OnTrac tracking integration adds carrier tracking to Shopify’s merchant and consumer experiences ahead of the holidays, potentially making shipping updates and delivery estimates clearer. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify reported third-quarter revenue growth of 32% year over year, while its free-cash-flow margin has remained around 18% since 2024. These figures indicate strong growth and cash generation, though revenue growth was somewhat slower than in the first half of 2026. What a $5,000 Investment in Shopify Stock Today Could Grow Into by 2030

Shopify reported third-quarter revenue growth of 32% year over year, while its free-cash-flow margin has remained around 18% since 2024. These figures indicate strong growth and cash generation, though revenue growth was somewhat slower than in the first half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: The slowdown in revenue growth versus the first half could weigh on sentiment, particularly given Shopify’s valuation. The provided coverage does not report a more direct negative business development behind the share-price weakness.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hageman

Harriet Hageman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hageman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election

About Shopify

Shopify is a commerce technology company that provides tools for businesses to create and operate online stores. Its platform supports activities such as product management, order processing, payments, shipping, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for merchants selling in person, connecting retail operations with online sales. Its services are used by businesses of varying sizes and are available to merchants in countries around the world. Founded in 2006, Shopify is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

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