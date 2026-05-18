ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the energy producer's stock. Capital One Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.12.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE COP opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $64,495,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at $869,822.10. This represents a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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