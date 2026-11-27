Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

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AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.08). AdaptHealth had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $745.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $725.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,973 shares of the company's stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 518,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 87.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 847,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 108.9% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 582,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 303,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 42.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth provides home medical equipment, supplies and related services to patients managing chronic conditions and recovering from illness or injury. Its offerings include oxygen and other respiratory equipment, sleep-therapy devices such as CPAP machines, and diabetes supplies, including continuous glucose monitoring products. The company also provides equipment and support for other care needs at home, working with patients, clinicians, hospitals and health plans to help coordinate access to prescribed products and services.

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