Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

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Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AAP opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Advance Auto Parts's payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $9,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $581,909,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $12,999,000. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $10,525,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories and maintenance products. Its offerings include replacement parts, batteries, tools, fluids and other supplies for a range of vehicles. The company serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional automotive repair shops through its stores, online channels and network of independent locations. Its retail banners include Advance Auto Parts and Carquest. Advance Auto Parts traces its roots to 1932, when the business began in Roanoke, Virginia.

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