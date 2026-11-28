Shares of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

AVEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AEVEX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AEVEX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on AEVEX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AEVEX from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

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AEVEX Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of AEVEX stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.48. AEVEX has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter. AEVEX's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AEVEX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEVEX

In other news, insider Christine M. Morrison bought 7,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $102,360.51. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $475,499.43. This represents a 27.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Roger Iv Wells purchased 10,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,306.78. The trade was a 11.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEVEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AEVEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,687,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AEVEX in the second quarter worth about $19,903,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AEVEX by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,960 shares of the company's stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,380 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEVEX in the third quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AEVEX by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,183 shares of the company's stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter.

AEVEX Company Profile

AEVEX Corporation NYSE: AVEX provides defense and intelligence customers with unmanned aircraft systems and related mission solutions. Its work includes designing, building and integrating aircraft, sensors and other mission equipment for operational use. The company also offers engineering, training and operational support services. These capabilities help customers plan and conduct missions that rely on aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and other specialized aviation functions. AEVEX serves government and defense customers, including U.S. and allied users.

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