Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKBA. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

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Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.59% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,280,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $22,784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for people affected by kidney disease. Founded in 2007 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's work has centered on anemia and other complications associated with chronic kidney disease. Its products include Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months, and Auryxia (ferric citrate).

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