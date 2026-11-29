Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, Director Richard Massey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,016 shares in the company, valued at $860,003.76. This represents a 26.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its holdings in Alight by 984.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 334,980 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 508.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,962,795 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 656,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $277.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.54. Alight had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital and benefits administration solutions. Its services help employers manage employee programs and support workers through key health, wealth and wellbeing decisions. The company's offerings include benefits administration, healthcare navigation, retirement and wealth services, payroll, and other human resources solutions. Its Alight Worklife platform brings together tools and information that employees can use to access benefits and manage related tasks.

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