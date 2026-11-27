Shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACOG. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Alpha Cognition and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Cognition from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the third quarter valued at $449,000. ACT Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Cognition by 31.6% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 287,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Cognition by 13.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,895,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 333,517 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

ACOG opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 52.80% and a negative net margin of 147.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Cognition will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for people with neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive disorders. The company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its lead product, ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), is an oral medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer's type. The company developed benzgalantamine as a prodrug of galantamine. Alpha Cognition is also developing ALPHA-1062 for potential use in other cognitive disorders, including cognitive impairment associated with traumatic brain injury.

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