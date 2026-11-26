Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy (b)" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameris Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $607,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $22,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE ABCB opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals and businesses. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage lending, digital banking and treasury management services. Founded in 1971, the company has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions. Ameris Bank serves customers across the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

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