Shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Aerospace & Defense from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Applied Aerospace & Defense from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Aerospace & Defense in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,368,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense during the third quarter valued at $16,098,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense during the third quarter valued at $7,172,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense by 224.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 811,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,688,676 shares of the company's stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 514,853 shares during the period.

Applied Aerospace & Defense Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71. Applied Aerospace & Defense has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Applied Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.06 million for the quarter. Applied Aerospace & Defense had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Aerospace & Defense will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

Applied Aerospace and Defense Inc. specializes in providing advanced design, engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for next-generation space and defense technology companies. Its core service offerings include design and analysis, fabrication and assembly and inspection, qualification and testing. Applied Aerospace and Defense Inc. is based in HUNTSVILLE, United States.

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