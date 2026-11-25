AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AppLovin from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,095,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,777,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,735,471 shares of the company's stock worth $894,167,000 after purchasing an additional 121,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $730,015,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company's stock worth $686,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppLovin by 409.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,815 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin News Summary

These are some of the APP news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $450 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. BTIG rating coverage

BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $450 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Q3 results and guidance

AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report lists zero shares sold short, despite describing a significant increase; the conflicting figures make the data difficult to interpret. Short-interest data

AppLovin Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ APP opened at $381.11 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $311.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.66. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $225.19 and a 1-year high of $738.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.27. AppLovin had a net margin of 65.89% and a return on equity of 182.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a technology company that provides software to help mobile app developers and advertisers grow their businesses. Its platform connects advertisers seeking users with app publishers looking to monetize their audiences, using data and machine-learning tools to support advertising and user acquisition. The company's products include AXON, its advertising optimization engine; AppDiscovery, which helps advertisers find and acquire users; and MAX, a platform for managing in-app advertising.

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