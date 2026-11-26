Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. HSBC lowered Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

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Aptiv Stock Up 0.2%

APTV opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 238.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,044 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 365,893 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 197,161 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aptiv by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,168 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 301,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology supplier that develops software, electrical systems and components for vehicle manufacturers. Its products and services support vehicle connectivity, safety, electrification and automation. The company's offerings include vehicle electrical architectures, wiring and connection systems, advanced driver-assistance technologies, and software and computing platforms. Aptiv serves automakers and other customers across multiple regions worldwide. Aptiv took its current name in 2017, when Delphi Automotive separated its powertrain business, which became Delphi Technologies.

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