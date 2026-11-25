Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,566,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,207 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a negative net margin of 285.92%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a biotechnology company founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, California. It develops RNA medicines and vaccines, using its LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery technology and self-amplifying RNA platform to deliver genetic instructions to cells. The company's pipeline includes investigational treatments for rare diseases, such as ARCT-032 for cystic fibrosis and ARCT-810 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has also developed ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine approved in Japan as Kostaive, and works with partners on the development and commercialization of its products.

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