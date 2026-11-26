Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Ares Capital alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,306,095 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $246,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,135,454 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $164,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,230 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,950,908 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $120,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,348 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Ares Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to U.S. middle-market companies, including businesses backed by private equity firms. It is externally managed by Ares Capital Management, an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation. The company invests primarily in debt, including first-lien and second-lien loans and subordinated debt, and may also make equity investments. Its financing supports a range of business needs, such as acquisitions, growth, and refinancing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Capital wasn't on the list.

While Ares Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report