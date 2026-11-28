Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arhaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Arhaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $368.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, CAO Christian Sedor sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $67,106.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,488.52. This trade represents a 43.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III sold 3,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $29,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,847.11. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,888. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 18,381.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044,363 shares of the company's stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 30.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,812,782 shares of the company's stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 426,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,337,340 shares of the company's stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company's stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc. is a U.S.-based home furnishings retailer that designs, sources and sells furniture and décor for residential spaces. Its product range includes indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, textiles and accessories. Founded in 1986, the company offers its products through retail stores and an e-commerce platform. Arhaus serves customers across the United States. The company is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, and emphasizes distinctive designs, craftsmanship and the use of materials sourced from around the world.

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