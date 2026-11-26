Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aspen Aerogels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

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Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 12,280,426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $58,086,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,183,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,457,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,769,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,081,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,368,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 60.81% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels is a materials technology company that develops and manufactures insulation products based on silica aerogel, a lightweight material known for its insulating properties. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. Its products include Pyrogel and Cryogel insulation for industrial and energy applications, Spaceloft insulation for buildings, and PyroThin thermal barriers designed to help manage heat in electric vehicle battery systems. These materials are used in areas such as energy infrastructure, building efficiency, and transportation.

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