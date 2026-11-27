Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUGO. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Santander lowered Aura Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Aura Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

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Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $62.94 on Friday. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other news, Director Mauad Sousa sold 11,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $905,754.56. Following the sale, the director owned 171,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,693,994.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,894 shares of company stock worth $43,209,133.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aura Minerals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,212 shares of the company's stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $14,216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 125.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 178,730 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,550,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aura Minerals by 145.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,709 shares of the company's stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the period.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals is a mining company focused on exploring, developing and operating gold and copper properties in the Americas. Its operations also produce silver as a byproduct at some sites. The company's portfolio includes mines and projects in Brazil, Mexico and Honduras. Its activities span the mining lifecycle, from resource exploration and project development to the production and sale of metals. Aura Minerals is led by Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Barbosa. The company has expanded its portfolio over time through mine development and acquisitions.

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