Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Banco Sabadell downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BBVA opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4168 per share. This represents a yield of 324.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,129,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $338,044,000 after purchasing an additional 195,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,777,828 shares of the bank's stock worth $188,898,000 after purchasing an additional 660,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,488,811 shares of the bank's stock valued at $162,208,000 after buying an additional 352,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,071 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 231,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $21,618,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. NYSE: BBVA is a global financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its origins to Banco de Bilbao, founded in 1857, and adopted the BBVA name in 1999 following the merger of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya and Argentaria. BBVA provides retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payments, and digital banking. It also serves businesses and institutions through corporate and investment banking, transaction banking, capital markets, and advisory services.

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