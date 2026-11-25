Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

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Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Banner has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $179.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Banner had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Banner's payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,070,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,648 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,924,000 after purchasing an additional 680,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company's stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company and the parent of Banner Bank, a community bank serving individuals, businesses and organizations in the western United States. The company traces its roots to the First National Bank of Walla Walla, established in Washington in 1890. Through Banner Bank, the company offers deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, residential mortgage services, and commercial banking solutions. Its services also include treasury management and wealth management.

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