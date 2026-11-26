Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

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Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 181,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,578.90. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,276 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 288,971 shares of the company's stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,408,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for solid tumors. Its research focuses on therapies designed to target cancer cells while also addressing features of the tumor environment that can suppress immune responses. The company's lead investigational program, ficerafusp alfa (BCA101), is a bifunctional antibody designed to bind EGFR, a protein found on some tumor cells, and block TGF-beta, a signaling protein that can contribute to tumor growth and immune suppression.

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