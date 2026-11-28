Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bilibili from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, StoneX set a $16.00 target price on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,335 shares of the company's stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $3,755,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 148.1% in the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 253,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 151,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 222.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 113,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of BILI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Bilibili had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. operates an online entertainment platform primarily serving users in China. Founded in 2009, the company began with a focus on animation, comics and gaming, and has expanded into a broader video and community platform. Its services include user-generated and professionally produced videos, live streaming and mobile games. Bilibili is known for its “bullet chat” feature, which lets viewers post comments that appear over videos as they play. The company also earns revenue from advertising, membership and other value-added services.

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