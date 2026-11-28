Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 30,111 shares of the company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 82,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a decrease from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's dividend payout ratio is currently 256.67%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides financing to private companies, primarily in the United States. Its investment strategy focuses on generating income and capital appreciation through privately negotiated lending transactions. The fund invests mainly in senior secured, floating-rate loans, particularly first-lien debt, to middle-market businesses. It may also invest in other debt and equity-related securities as part of its financing arrangements.

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