Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$219.00 to C$210.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

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Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, insider Jeff Murray acquired 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,909.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$856,009. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,209.40, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.33. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$96.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.23.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. ('BGSI'), through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Boyd' or the 'Company'), is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company currently operates locations in Canada under the trade name Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive, as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S., under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. In addition, the Company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ('GNCS'), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services.

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