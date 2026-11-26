BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of BP to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

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Trending Headlines about BP

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BP:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated its “buy” rating and set a 725p price target, implying 33% upside from the cited share price. The endorsement ahead of BP’s strategy update may support investor confidence. BP seen rising 33% as UBS backs shares ahead of strategy update

UBS reiterated its “buy” rating and set a 725p price target, implying 33% upside from the cited share price. The endorsement ahead of BP’s strategy update may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: BP is transferring about 3,000 finance-operations staff to Wipro under a reported $600 million arrangement. The outsourcing could improve efficiency, but the articles do not quantify expected savings or financial impact. BP transfers 3,000 finance operations staff to Wipro

BP is transferring about 3,000 finance-operations staff to Wipro under a reported $600 million arrangement. The outsourcing could improve efficiency, but the articles do not quantify expected savings or financial impact. Negative Sentiment: A federal mediator is scheduled to join BP and United Steelworkers negotiations on Dec. 14 amid a worker lockout. The dispute creates uncertainty around labor relations and operations; separate coverage also flags possible unemployment-benefit repayment issues for locked-out workers. BP, USW to get federal mediator for negotiations

BP Stock Up 0.5%

BP stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $68.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.5196 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. BP's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,990,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $483,474,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,943,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $129,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of BP by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,830,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $104,603,000 after purchasing an additional 928,617 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,049,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $75,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,048 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is a global integrated energy company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Its operations span the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the processing, refining, transportation and marketing of energy products. Through its businesses, BP supplies fuels for road transportation, aviation and marine use, along with lubricants marketed under the Castrol brand. The company also operates retail fuel and convenience locations and provides energy products and services to commercial and industrial customers.

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