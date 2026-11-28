Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bruker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $105,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,193.22. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $570,746,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,899,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,675,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $53,145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.16 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops and manufactures scientific instruments and analytical solutions used to study biological, chemical and physical materials. Its products include nuclear magnetic resonance and electron paramagnetic resonance systems, mass spectrometers, X-ray analysis equipment, and infrared and Raman spectroscopy instruments. The company serves customers in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, academic and government research, clinical laboratories, and industrial markets.

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