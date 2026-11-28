Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered C4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kendra Adams sold 45,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $122,418.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $913,676.50. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,683,379 shares of the company's stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,388 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,760,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 963,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,815 shares of the company's stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 859,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 277.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 855,805 shares of the company's stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 628,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company's stock.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 282.22%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. Founded in 2015, it develops medicines designed to selectively remove disease-causing proteins, with a focus on cancer. The company uses its TORPEDO platform to design targeted protein degraders. These molecules are intended to bind a target protein and recruit the cell's natural protein-disposal machinery, leading to the protein's breakdown. C4 Therapeutics' research and development programs include oral small-molecule candidates for oncology.

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