Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camden National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Camden National alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Camden National's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Camden National by 226.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 106.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Its principal subsidiary, Camden National Bank, traces its roots to 1875 and provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, lending, mortgage and cash-management services, as well as wealth management, trust and investment services. Its service area is centered in Maine, where it operates branches and serves customers across the state.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden National wasn't on the list.

While Camden National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report