Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$139.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$145.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, insider Nadeem Velani sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.75, for a total transaction of C$1,169,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,682 shares in the company, valued at C$616,853.50. This represents a 65.48% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,987 shares of company stock worth $2,225,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CP stock opened at C$132.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.46. The business's 50 day moving average is C$126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$97.00 and a twelve month high of C$136.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.2680 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 22.91%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report