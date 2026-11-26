Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montanova Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 4,092,784 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,014,183 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 672.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,483 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 361,664 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1,984.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 480,286 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 457,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,730 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of CAPR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing cell- and exosome-based therapies for serious diseases. Its research focuses on using these technologies to address conditions with limited treatment options. The company's leading program is deramiocel, also known as CAP-1002, an investigational therapy made from donor-derived cardiac cells. Capricor is developing it for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Capricor is also advancing an exosome-based technology platform for potential therapeutic applications.

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