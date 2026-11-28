Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.13.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $265.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $264.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,293,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,860,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,530,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $689,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $438,870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $308,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CAH opened at $282.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $180.45 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $67.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is 26.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Founded in 1971, it grew from a regional drug distributor into a major supplier serving healthcare providers and pharmacies. The company distributes branded, generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, as well as over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products. Its customers include retail pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Cardinal Health also manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, including products used in clinical and operating-room settings.

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