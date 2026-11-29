Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsmed from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlsmed from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carlsmed from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Carlsmed in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Carlsmed from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Carlsmed alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARL

Institutional Trading of Carlsmed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlsmed by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlsmed by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlsmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000.

Carlsmed Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of CARL stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Carlsmed has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Carlsmed had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 55.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlsmed will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlsmed Company Profile

Carlsmed, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on personalized solutions for spine surgery. Its technology uses patient-specific planning and implant design to help surgeons plan spinal-fusion procedures. The company's products include aprevo®, a line of patient-specific interbody implants made using 3D printing. Carlsmed's platform is designed to use a patient's imaging and surgical plan to tailor implant geometry and support alignment goals. Founded in 2018 and based in Carlsbad, California, Carlsmed serves the U.S. market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlsmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlsmed wasn't on the list.

While Carlsmed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report