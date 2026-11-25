Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James Financial set a $163.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research set a $196.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $122.21 and a 52-week high of $210.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is 45.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a third-party logistics provider that arranges freight transportation and supply chain services for businesses. Its offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, ocean and air freight, as well as customs brokerage and freight forwarding. The company also provides managed transportation and logistics technology to help customers plan, coordinate and track shipments. It works with carriers and other transportation providers to move goods across domestic and international supply chains.

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