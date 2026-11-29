Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cinemark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cinemark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,933 shares of the company's stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theatres in the United States and Latin America. Its theatres screen first-run films and offer related services, including concessions and premium viewing experiences. The company operates under brands that include Cinemark, Century Theatres and Tinseltown. Its offerings include Cinemark XD auditoriums, luxury recliner seating, and loyalty and subscription programs. Founded in 1984, Cinemark has expanded through acquisitions and organic growth. Its chief executive officer is Sean Gamble, who has led the company since 2022.

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