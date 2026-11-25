Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

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Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,266,472 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 288,783,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,233,279 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,114,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,612,674 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,633,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708,938 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7,979.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,165,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $775,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through Citizens Bank and related businesses, it provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, credit cards, wealth management, and commercial lending and cash-management services. The company also provides capital markets and other financial services to corporate clients.

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