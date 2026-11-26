Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

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Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.65. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares's payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,945 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,694 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,829 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 69,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company's stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent of Civista Bank, a community bank headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The bank provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage services. Civista Bank also offers services such as treasury management and wealth management. Its banking network serves customers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The bank traces its history to Citizens Banking Company, established in Ohio in 1884.

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