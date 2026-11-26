Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.60 to $17.48 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Edilson Camara bought 7,400 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $99,826.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 64,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $873,032.33. This trade represents a 12.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,127 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5,512.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,567 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a vertically integrated steel and iron ore company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Its operations span iron ore mining and pellet production, direct-reduced iron and coke production, and steelmaking and finishing. The company makes flat-rolled steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel, as well as plate and other specialty products. Its customers serve industries such as automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing and appliances. Founded in 1847 as an iron ore mining company, Cleveland-Cliffs expanded into steelmaking and has built an integrated production network across the United States and Canada.

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