CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

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CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.23.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,724,145 shares of the company's stock worth $253,455,000 after buying an additional 13,127,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company's stock worth $80,096,000 after buying an additional 1,421,385 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,038,983 shares of the company's stock worth $51,901,000 after acquiring an additional 864,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company's stock worth $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 216,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. Its agricultural products include tractors, harvesters, planting and seeding equipment, and implements, while its construction portfolio includes earthmoving and road-building machinery. The company sells equipment and related parts and services through a network of dealers and distributors. Its brands include Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR in agriculture, and CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction in construction.

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